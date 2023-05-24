“My goal is to beat Team USA in the final” – Victor Wembanyama shares bold claim for 2024 Olympics

Victor Wembanyama is on his way to being a part of the NBA in a few weeks and there's a possibility that any team that he joins will turn around. As a Frenchman, Wemby has big plans for representing his country on the international stage, and shared his goals for the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

Wembanyama is a proud French player, which is why he's adored by the entire country. He's represented his nation on the international stage in a couple of instances already.

Now, Wemby's all in when it comes to playing for the French national team and beating strong countries, like the USA.

"You know the Olympics are in Paris in 2024," Wemby said.

Wemby has his eyes set on beating Team USA

"And there could be no more perfect occasion for me to win my first title with the French national team."

"My goal," he says, "is to beat Team USA in the final."

The French national team will boast an extremely powerful frontcourt pair. Alongside Wemby is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert, who has had success playing internationally.

Additionally, they'll still have Evan Fournier, who's a skilled scorer and plays even better whenever he's representing his home country.

France will also have veteran players like Nicolas Batum and Nando de Colo, who have helped their country reach incredible feats.

Seeing the USA playing against a determined French squad could potentially be a great matchup to watch. There's still no confirmation on who will be the participants for Team USA, but they will undoubtedly boast a great roster of talented players.

It's no doubt that they'll assemble an All-Star squad to try and win gold in next year's Olympic games.

In the last Olympic games in Tokyo, the two countries faced off in the gold medal game. France fought valiantly but came up short against the star-studded USA team for the gold.

Spurs' legendary 'Big Three' could mentor Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs have the top pick this year after winning in the NBA Draft Lottery to secure a spot for Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs have the potential to draft another franchise-changing big man who could turn the team back to winning ways in the near future.

With Wemby potentially being part of the Spurs family for a few years, there have been reports that the legendary trio of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker could return to the organization to mentor the rising superstar.

Getting tips from legendary players like that could make Wemby an even scarier prospect for the entire league to face. It may seem unfair, but the Spurs are willing to do it all to get back to their winning ways.

