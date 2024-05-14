OG Anunoby injury update: Latest on Knicks forward's Game 5 status vs Pacers (May 14)

With the New York Knicks surrendering a 2-0 lead to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semis after OG Anunoby's injury, his status is one of the key talking points ahead of Game 5 at MSG. A loss severely hinders the shorthanded Knicks' fairytale run as the Pacers will gain homecourt advantage for their elimination in Game 6.

OG Anunoby injury update: Latest on Knicks forward's Game 5 status

Anunoby will not suit up for the Knicks in Game 5. He will miss his third straight game of the series. Anunoby's absence has resulted in consecutive losses for the Knicks in Indiana. His absence has left them short-handed on the frontcourt, seeing a glaring hole on both ends of the floor.

ESPN and Knicks' announcer Mike Breek gave a concerning update on Anunoby on Sunday saying Anunoby isn't close to a return. He said it would be a 'surprise' if he played on Friday in Indiana in Game 6.

What happened to OG Anunoby?

Anunoby was amid his best 2024 NBA Playoffs outing in Game 2's 130-121 win, tallying 28 points in 28 minutes on 53/57/66 splits when he suffered a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the following three games. Anunoby sustained the injury on a drive in the third quarter as he came off limping with a non-contact blow. He exited the game shortly and never returned.

OG Anunoby Stats vs. Indiana Pacers in 2024 NBA Playoffs

OG Anunoby averaged 20.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in two games against the Pacers in the Eastern Conference semis. He shot 45.5%, including 50.0% from 3. The Knicks contained the Pacers frontcourt well with Anunoby in the lineup, while Brunson got adequate support offensive because of the former Raptors' forward's efficient three-level scoring ability.

Anunoby has been immensely impactful for the Knicks as they are 25-6 in his presence, including the regular season and playoffs, and 30-31 without him.

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Game 5?

Game 5 of the conference semis between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will be on TNT and TruTV. Bally Sports Indiana and MSG will provide coverage in local areas. Meanwhile, viewers outside the US can watch the contest live online via NBA League Pass. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET at MSG, New York's home court.

The Knicks are the marginal favorites to win despite Anunoby's absence because of their homecourt advantage.