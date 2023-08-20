Which Suns star has played for the Grizzlies? NBA Immaculate Grid answers August 20

If you want to test your knowledge of the NBA's history, you might want to figure out the NBA Immaculate Grid answers for Aug. 20. If you are unfamiliar with it, the Immaculate Grid will challenge you with guessing the name of NBA players who have played for two specific teams and more.

The board consists of a three-by-three grid that you need to fill up with certain players who have played for the indicated teams.

The last box on the bottom row in today's challenge require a player who had stints for both the Phoenix Suns and the Memphis Grizzlies. Among the questions on the board, this one has the least amount of possible answers. Coming up with an answer for it might be a little bit challenging but one of the most recent players to play for both teams is Josh Jackson.

Jackson was drafted as the fourth pick by the Phoenix Suns during the 2017 draft. During his rookie year, he averaged 13.1 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. His performance granted him a spot on that year's NBA All-Rookie Second team.

His numbers during his sophomore year were almost identical to his first, averaging 11.5 points, 2.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds while playing in 79 games. The Suns seemed unimpressed with him as he was traded the following offseason to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He played 22 games for the Grizzlies, where he averaged 9.0 points, 1.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds. He was later assigned to the Grizzlies G-league affiliate where he had great performances but it did not translate into the NBA.

Immaculate Grid answer for Row 1, number three

NBA Immaculate Grid answer possibilities for August 20

The question with the second lowest amount of answers for this iteration of the NBA Immaculate Grid is the one that needs a player who played for the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies. This puzzle has only 32 possible answers.

The most popular NBA player that fits this Immaculate Grid answer is none other than Vince Carter. After his stint with the New Jersey Nets, Vinsanity became a member of the Magic squad after being traded for Rafer Alston, Courtney Lee and Tony Battie.

In his two seasons with the Magic, Carter averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. The Magic eventually moved on from him and traded him to the Phoenix Suns in 2010.

Vince Carter with the Memphis Grizzlies

After a few seasons, the former Slam Dunk contest winner signed a multi-year deal to join the Memphis Grizzlies. During his time with the team, he surpassed NBA legend Robert Parish to become No. 25 on the all-time scoring list.

Vinsanity played for three seasons in Memphis, where he averaged 6.9 points, 1.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

His stint with the Magic and Grizzlies makes him eligible for Aug. 20's Immaculate Grid.

