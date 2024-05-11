OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 11) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis series at American Airlines Center in Saturday's Game 3. The series is tied 1-1 after the Mavericks bagged a 119-110 win in Game 2. Luka Doncic returned to form with a 29-point outing. He added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Doncic shot an impressive 52.4%, including 5 of 8 from 3. The Mavericks missed that from him in Game 1 after he could tally only 19 points on 6 of 19 shooting. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington played an excellent cameo with 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 11 of 18, including 7 of 11 from 3.

The Mavericks controlled the game early and never looked back after taking a six-point lead. They held off a fourth-quarter push from the Thunder, matching their physicality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his fine run despite the loss, producing a game-high 33 points. He added 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals, shooting 54.2%. Jalen Williams' 20-point outing was the only reliable offensive burst the Thunder received apart from Gilgeous-Alexander.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Game 3

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder haven't reported any injuries entering this contest.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable with knee and ankle injuries. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is out with a shoulder injury, while Oliver-Maxence Prosper is out with an ankle injury.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder will start Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren.

Point guards Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Adam Flagler Shooting guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters III Small forwards Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Mike Muscala Power forwards Luguentz Dort Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams Centers Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Bismack Biyombo

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Dante Exum

Small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Tim Hardway Jr. Power forwards PJ Washington



Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3?

ABC will broadcast the Thunder vs. Mavericks game nationally, while Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southwest will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can catch the game live via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are -143 favorites to win with a -2.5 spread. The homecourt advantage and momentum from winning Game 2 favor Dallas. It's also the first time the Thunder have to bounce back from a loss in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and their lack of experience goes against their chances of winning on the road.