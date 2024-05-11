OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3 (May 11) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

OKC Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

The OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis series at American Airlines Center in Saturday's Game 3. The series is tied 1-1 after the Mavericks bagged a 119-110 win in Game 2. Luka Doncic returned to form with a 29-point outing. He added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Doncic shot an impressive 52.4%, including 5 of 8 from 3. The Mavericks missed that from him in Game 1 after he could tally only 19 points on 6 of 19 shooting. Meanwhile, P.J. Washington played an excellent cameo with 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals, shooting 11 of 18, including 7 of 11 from 3.

The Mavericks controlled the game early and never looked back after taking a six-point lead. They held off a fourth-quarter push from the Thunder, matching their physicality.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his fine run despite the loss, producing a game-high 33 points. He added 12 rebounds, eight assists and two steals, shooting 54.2%. Jalen Williams' 20-point outing was the only reliable offensive burst the Thunder received apart from Gilgeous-Alexander.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports for Game 3

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder haven't reported any injuries entering this contest.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as questionable with knee and ankle injuries. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber is out with a shoulder injury, while Oliver-Maxence Prosper is out with an ankle injury.

OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 3

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder will start Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren.

Point guardsJosh Giddey Cason WallaceAdam Flagler
Shooting guardsShai Gilgeous-AlexanderIsaiah Joe Lindy Waters III
Small forwardsJalen WilliamsAaron WigginsMike Muscala
Power forwardsLuguentz Dort Gordon HaywardKenrich Williams
CentersChet Holmgren Jaylin WilliamsBismack Biyombo

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Point guardsLuka DoncicJaden Hardy Brandon Williams
Shooting guardsKyrie IrvingDante Exum
Small forwardsDerrick Jones Jr.Josh GreenTim Hardway Jr.
Power forwardsPJ Washington

CentersDaniel GaffordDereck Lively IIDwight Powell

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 3?

ABC will broadcast the Thunder vs. Mavericks game nationally, while Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports Southwest will provide coverage in local areas. Fans outside the US can catch the game live via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET at American Airlines Center.

The Mavericks are -143 favorites to win with a -2.5 spread. The homecourt advantage and momentum from winning Game 2 favor Dallas. It's also the first time the Thunder have to bounce back from a loss in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, and their lack of experience goes against their chances of winning on the road.

