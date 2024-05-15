"On his Tiger Woods sh*t": NBA fans go wild as Jaylen Brown allegedly unfollows Rubi Rose on Twitter 

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently caught the attention of NBA fans this week when a social media account noticed a change in who he follows. While Brown had previously been following model Rubi Rose, that appears to no longer be the case. Ahead of a potential series-clinching Game 5 against the Cavaliers, Jaylen Brown does not appear to follow Rubi Rose any more.

The news comes on the heels of images surfacing of Rubi Rose and comedic personality Druski appearing together on a golfing date. The pair showed photos of the date on social media, with Rose posting a video indicating that Druski flew in to surprise her.

The pair were then seen in a different video out on the golf course in the heat. Things then took a turn when photos were posted of the couple getting pulled over, however, so far, no details have emerged regarding the incident.

Many fans were quick to point out that the timing of Jaylen Brown unfollowing Rubi Rose not only coincides with tonight's potential series-clinching game, but also Druski's date. If Rubi Rose is in fact off the market and is no longer single, it appears as though Jaylen Brown has little interest in her social media posts.

As one fan joked:

"On his tiger woods shit" - @OkWhoCaresidk (Twitter)

Others noted that Brown seems to be locking in ahead of Game 5 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday:

"Jalen plans to end the series tonight" - @TheNBAAlert (Twitter)

"locking in" - @ilovegridzone (Twitter)

"Brotha is locked in" - @KiroCooks_ (Twitter)

"He’s locked in 100" - OwnerByBrunson (Twitter)

Others joked about the Druski-Rubi Rose date mentioned previously:

"He just found out last weeks news" - @Sabeee (Twitter)

"@druski you seein this???" - @Sampeysports (Twitter)

Looking ahead at Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics' Game 5 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers

As previously mentioned, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are currently preparing for a pivotal Game 5 at home tonight. After taking a 3-1 lead in the season series with a narrow 109-102 win on Monday, the Celtics are hoping to capitalize on Donovan Mitchell's absence.

According to reports, Mitchell, who led the way for the Cavaliers in their Game 2 win with 29 points, will miss tonight's game with a calf strain. The injury also notably kept him sidelined during Game 4, raising plenty of questions about his health going forward.

Now, with Mitchell forced to watch from the sidelines and a big opportunity in front of them, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics know they need to close out the series at home.

With a chance to get some rest in before facing the winner of the Knicks-Pacers series in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the stakes couldn't be higher. As his teammates indicated early on in the series, Brown's leadership has played a pivotal role in the team's recent success.

As Derrick White indicated, Brown has been rallying the team, encouraging the Celtics' group and challenging them when needed. In addition, Al Horford credited Brown with setting the tone for the rest of the team.

Given the closeout opportunity in front of them, it's safe to say the stakes couldn't be higher for the Celtics ahead of tonight's game.