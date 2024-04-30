Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Top 10 player props markets available for 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5 (April 30)

The Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup is an underrated playoff series that not a lot of people are talking about. The Cavaliers took a 2-0 lead by taking care of their homecourt, but the Magic battled back to tie the series at 2-2 after winning two games in Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen were phenomenal for Cleveland in the first two games of the series. Darius Garland has been pretty quiet and should be more aggressive on offense. Max Strus, who will be an X-factor in the series, has not found his rhythm after four games.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner took over the Magic in Games 3 and 4. The two young studs are showing their fans that they have a bright future ahead of them. Jalen Suggs has been terrific defensively, while Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are playing important minutes.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers top 10 player props for Game 5

#10 - Max Strus, 3-Pointers Made - Over 1.5 (-120)

Max Strus is due for a big game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has not found his touch from beyond the arc and has only made three 3-point shots in the first four games of the series.

#9 - Jonathan Isaac, Stl+Blk - Under 2.5 (-120)

The Orlando Magic have used Jonathan Isaac as a starter and sixth man in this series. However, Isaac's main impact is on defense, and he's averaging 3.3 stocks in the first four games.

#8 - Darius Garland, Assists - Under 6.5 (-132)

Darius Garland is averaging 6.0 assists per game in this series against the Orlando Magic. His number would have been higher if the games were close. He should be a huge factor for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next few games.

#7 - Wendell Carter Jr., Points - Over 7.5 (-110)

Wendell Carter Jr. had his best game of the series in Game 4 with 11 points in 24 minutes. His role has diminished in the postseason, but he could be in line for more playing time after what he showed last game.

#6 - Jarrett Allen, Pts+Reb - Under 28.5 (-105)

Jarrett Allen had a double-double in the first two games of the series, while he was limited on the boards in Orlando. Allen plays better at home and is averaging 17.0 points and 13.8 rebounds per game against the Magic.

#5 - Jalen Suggs, Points - Under 12.5 (+102)

Jalen Suggs reached double figures in scoring in three of the four games against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He struggled in the two games he played on the road, but it's time for him to step up if the Orlando Magic want to take control of the series.

#4 - Evan Mobley, Points - Under 15.5 (-108)

Evan Mobley has played really well for the Cleveland Cavaliers in this series, but they need more from him. Mobley should remain aggressive on offense, but will have to be more efficient around the basket.

#3 - Franz Wagner, Points - Over 19.5 (-112)

Franz Wagner had a breakout in Game 4, finishing with 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as the Orlando Magic tied the series at 2-2. Wagner has been solid for the Magic, but he will need to replicate his performance in Game 5 to give his team a much better chance of winning.

#2 - Paolo Banchero, Points - Over 21.5 (-118)

Opposite to Franz Wagner's Game 4 performance, Paolo Banchero had a stinker with just nine points. Banchero was phenomenal in the first three games, but the Orlando Magic showed resilience by winning the game without a lot of production from their best player.

#1 - Donovan Mitchell, Points - Under 24.5 (-108)

Donovan Mitchell didn't play well in the two games in Orlando, scoring 13 and 18 points, respectively. He was amazing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two games and should be able to replicate it again.

