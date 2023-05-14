NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns looking to hire Tyronn Lue as new head coach

After serving for four seasons with the Phoenix Suns, the organization has reportedly fired coach Monty Williams. This comes as a shocker to many considering that Williams won two Coach of the Year awards during his time with the Suns. On top of his impeccable coaching, Monty helped lead Phoenix to an NBA Finals appearance back in 2021.

Unfortunately for Monty Williams, the new Phoenix Suns governor, Matt Ishbia, wants to go in a different direction and try their luck with a coach that already has championship experience in his belt. According to basketball insider Marc Stein, the Suns are eyeing for coach Tyronn Lue to lead their team next season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals. BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns dismissed coach Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN. Williams was a two-time NBA Coach of the Year in four seasons with Suns — including a trip to 2021 NBA Finals. Suns lost 6-game series to Nuggets in Western Semifinals. https://t.co/bfMd6F1RJc

Looking back at the Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams era

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three

Despite only coaching for the Phoenix Suns for four seasons, coach Monty Williams made the most of his opportunity with the organization. In his brief span as head coach, Williams proved his impeccable capabilities as a mentor for the Suns. His arrival helped elevate Phoenix into becoming championship contenders in the league.

Back in the 2020-21 season, Monty Williams helped the Phoenix Suns make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. Then in the 2021-22 season, Williams led the Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record. As a result of his hard work, Monty won Coach of the Year in 2022, then won the Coach's Association's Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

Unfortunately for him, the Suns organization wants to try another method by replacing their head coach. Back in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Phoenix made an early semifinal exit at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. It was a huge disappointment for the squad considering that they were the best team in the league at the time.

This year was supposed to be their redemption season as they did everything they could to contend for the title. The Suns resorted to acquiring another All-Star in their roster by trading for Kevin Durant. Obviously, Phoenix was expecting to go all the way after the acquisition. However, things turned out otherwise as they made another semifinal exit this year thanks to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

No matter how good Monty Williams was for the Suns as their coach, the organization perhaps wants to sign a coach with championship experience in their résumé.

