“What have you done for me lately?… You haven’t done anything for me” - Jay Williams believes nobody cares about Doc Rivers’ explanations regarding his playoff failures

On ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill & Max Show," Jay Williams called out Doc Rivers for trying to explain his playoff woes. Williams expressed his belief that Rivers is a good coach, but no one cares about his explanation. Williams said:

"I love Doc Rivers as a person and I think he is a good coach. But honestly, he makes good points, but nobody cares. We are people that live in the world of 'what have you done for me lately.'"

Williams argued that we live in a results-based society and Rivers should expect to be judged based on that. Williams cited Rivers' recent struggles as a fair basis for criticism, stating:

"He lost a 3-1 lead with the Clippers. We saw they were up 18 points in Game 4 against the Hawks. They had a 26 points lead in the third quarter in game 5 against the Hawks and they squandered that series as well.

"So what have you done for me lately, Doc? You haven't done anything for me."

Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers will be taking on the Toronto Raptors later tonight. The Raptors won Games 4 and 5 after the 76ers went up 3-0 in the series.

While it was expected that the 76ers sweep the Raptors to advance to the semifinals, they have squandered two games in a row.

The Raptors are now in a position to force a Game 7 at Scotiabank Arena. The backlash over the team's poor performances in their last two outings has partially been directed at Rivers.

"I wish y'all will tell the whole truth with me" - Doc Rivers fires back at reporters

Doc Rivers was interviewed after Game 5 at Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers had lost Games 4 and 5, thereby giving the disenchanted Raptors' fans hope.

Rivers went on the defensive and made some excuses that did not exactly sit well with fans and pundits likewise. He was of the opinion that the current predicament of the 76ers does not tell the full story of his coaching abilities, stating:

"I wish y'all can tell the whole story with me. My Orlando team was the 8th seed. No one gives me credit for getting out the Pistons who won the title.

"That was an 8th. I want you to go back and look at that roster. I dare you to go back and look at that roster and you will say, 'that was one hell of a coaching job.'"

His response has since been met with backlash ahead of the 76ers and Raptors Game 6 matchup.

