Ex-Steelers' team-mate Clark on Brown: 'It's time to go'

One of Antonio Brown's former teammates with the Steelers wants Pittsburgh to move on from the All-Pro wide receiver.

Ryan Clark — who now works with ESPN and was a team-mate of Brown's from 2010-2013 — told SportsCenter on Monday that the Steelers need to get rid of the franchise's second all-time leading receiver.

Brown hauled in 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns this season as the Steelers missed the playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens win over the Cleveland Browns rendering Pittsburgh's Week 17 success against the Cincinnati Bengals immaterial.

He and JuJu Smith-Schuster became just the fifth pair of team-mates to each catch 100 passes and eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in the same year.

But Brown was reportedly benched for the defeat of the Bengals for getting into an altercation with a team-mate, allegedly quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, during practice and missing a meeting the night before the game.

Incidents like that, and an apparent propensity for stat-chasing, lead Clark - who played with Brown in a Super Bowl XLV loss to the Green Bay Packers - to believe it is time for him to go elsewhere.

Our locker room copes with falling short. pic.twitter.com/YIYak91fRq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) 31 December 2018

"This is about the fabric of the team," Clark said. "This is about the guy that goes Facebook Live as your coach is talking and leaks information out of the locker room that never should be there, this is about the guy that publicly talks about not getting the ball or issues with the offensive coordinator, knocks over garbage cans or knocks over Gatorade bottles and cans because he doesn't get the rock.

"At some point, when you're an organisation that's built on team, organisation that's built on integrity, you have to show the rest of the locker room that. Will he be good going forward? Probably so. But you have to take that stand.

Asked if the Steelers should look to trade Brown, Clark replied: "You have to. It's time to go.

"When it comes to just being a good team-mate, when it comes to just being supportive, understanding that you're trying to achieve one goal, that doesn't matter to him.

"What matters to him is 19 attempts, 14 catches, 185 yards, two touchdowns against the Saints That's what's important to Antonio Brown."