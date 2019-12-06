Beckham casts doubt over Browns future

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. cast doubt over his future with the Cleveland Browns, saying he was unsure what was ahead.

Beckham has struggled to live up to expectations after being traded to the Browns from the New York Giants in March.

The 27-year-old has just two receiving touchdowns this NFL season – his career-low is three during an injury-affected 2017 campaign – and the Browns are 5-7, two games outside a wildcard berth.

And Beckham was noncommittal when asked about his future with the Browns on Thursday.

"What's the future hold? I don't know that, I don't know the answers for that," he told a news conference.

"Right now, I'm just taking it a day at a time, trying to finish the season healthy, trying to win these last four games and see what happens."

Beckham, a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent five seasons with the Giants and was named to three Pro Bowls.

The wide receiver said his future was not something he was focused on right now.

"I feel like I've been here before asking questions about the next team while I'm on a team already and it's just something I tune out right now," Beckham said.

"Catch me in the offseason and we'll see what happens. I don't know God's plans, I just follow his lead."

The Browns face the struggling Cincinnati Bengals (1-11) on Sunday.