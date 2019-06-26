Bengals' first-round pick Williams likely out for season

Jonah Williams

Jonah Williams is expected to miss his entire rookie season after the Cincinnati Bengals announced their first-round draft pick has undergone shoulder surgery.

Left tackle Williams, who was selected 11th overall by Cincinnati, was expected to take over from Cordy Glenn.

However, he underwent an operation on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future and know that he won't let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team," coach Zac Taylor told the team's official website.

"We're confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals."

Glenn was moved to guard to make room for Williams but now is expected to shift back to left tackle, though it is unclear who will take over at left guard, with Christian Westerman and John Jerry possible options.

Clint Boling was the Bengals' left guard last year but has been absent from offseason activities with an unknown ailment - the severity of the issue, as well as his expected return, remains unknown.