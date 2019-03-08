×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bills rule out trade for Steelers WR Antonio Brown

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    08 Mar 2019, 18:24 IST
Antonio Brown - cropped
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown

The Buffalo Bills will not be acquiring Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown via a trade, general manager Brandon Beane has said.

A report on Thursday claimed the Bills were "closing in on a deal" for seven-time Pro Bowler Brown, who has made no secret of his desire to be traded by the Steelers this offseason.

The 30-year-old wide receiver, who hauled in 15 touchdown receptions last year, dismissed that story as "fake news" in a reply to an Instagram post on the NFL's account.

Beane has now revealed that though the Bills discussed a trade for Brown with the Steelers this week, the team had "moved on" from a potential deal.

"We enquired about Antonio Brown on Tuesday and kept talks open with the Steelers," Beane said in a statement on the franchise's website.

"We had positive discussions, but ultimately it didn't make sense for either side.

"As great a player as Antonio Brown is, we have moved on and our focus is on free agency."

Omnisport
NEWS
Fake news – Antonio Brown denies reported Bills trade
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown interest has grown - Steelers GM Colbert
RELATED STORY
Brown not 'angry' with Steelers despite desire for trade
RELATED STORY
Brown not returning Roethlisberger calls amid trade talk
RELATED STORY
Steelers coach Tomlin denies Brown has requested trade
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown tweets goodbye to Steelers amid reports of trade request
RELATED STORY
NFL News: Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown expresses desire to be traded in his latest tweet
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown posts blatant trade hint
RELATED STORY
Smith-Schuster doesn't want Steelers to trade Brown
RELATED STORY
Antonio Brown: Roethlisberger has owner mentality and you can't call him out
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us