Bosa 'excited to go kick butt' with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa on stage with Roger Goodell

Nick Bosa is excited to go "kick some butt" on the field after being drafted second overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners further bolstered their defense with the man regarded as the premier edge rusher in the class by taking Bosa after NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the top overall pick.

Bosa, who had 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 29 games for Ohio State, has not played a game since September having decided to end his college career early to focus on the draft after suffering a core muscle injury.

And Bosa, younger brother of Los Angeles Chargers star Joey, is eager to make his impact felt at the pro level.

"I want to get with my team and kick some butt on the field. I'm so excited to go to work," Bosa told ESPN.

"Nick Bosa is a player we have long coveted," Niners general manager John Lynch said in a media conference.

"A mix of speed and power, and he's an absolute technician with his hands… It looks like he’s been doing pass-rush moves with his family since he was three years old."

Lynch also refuted rumours the 49ers are shopping 2017 third overall pick Solomon Thomas.