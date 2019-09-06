Brown absent from Raiders practice amid suspension reports

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was absent from Oakland Raiders practice on Thursday amid reports he is going to be suspended by the team.

According to ESPN, the star wide receiver is facing a ban from the Raiders after he and general manager Mike Mayock "got into it" on Wednesday.

In a short statement to the media, Mayock said: "Antonio Brown is not in the building today. He won't be practicing.

"I don't have any more information for you right now, and when I have some, and it becomes appropriate, you guys will all get it. I promise you, but that's it for today."

GM Mike Mayock issued a brief statement today regarding WR Antonio Brown: https://t.co/KlPSPv9Kzw pic.twitter.com/JKHskpmVjN — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 5, 2019

Brown this week expressed his displeasure over being fined $53,950 for missing mandatory practices and walk-throughs and was given a letter from the Raiders that stated he could face further punishment if he continued to display "conduct detrimental to the team".

The wideout missed the first part of training camp due to frostbite on his feet from not wearing the proper footwear in a cryotherapy machine, and then held out from practice as he filed two grievances against the NFL in an attempt at wearing his outdated helmet.

While his feet have healed and he chose new headgear for the season, Mayock said recently Brown had to decide if he was "all in" with Oakland.