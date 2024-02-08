Can you stream Super Bowl 2024 for free? All you need to know about watching Chiefs vs 49ers

Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner, and all signs point to a classic game at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs will be up against the San Francisco 49ers in a 2020 Super Bowl rematch.

There are many ways to watch the Super Bowl, but this article will focus on how to stream the big game for free. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

How can you stream Super Bowl 2024 for free?

There are an array of steaming options for Super Bowl 2024. Such options include but aren't limited to YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

However, if you want to stream the big game for free, you should explore using Paramount+. The reason is that Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial. Hence, you can stream the Super Bowl for free if you sign up for that.

Super Bowl 2024: Tale of the Tape

Two of the NFL's best teams are a win away from winning the Super Bowl. Both teams are motivated to win the game and two offensive geniuses coach them.

The San Francisco 49ers come into the fixture with revenge on their mind, even if their players won't readily admit it. Nick Bosa and many teammates lost their maiden Super Bowl game in 2020 to Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The 49ers led the game in the fourth quarter but suffered a legendary collapse to begin the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era of dominance. Things have changed in San Francisco, and it'll be looking to win it all on Sunday night.

As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they're a win away from becoming the first team in 19 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Patrick Mahomes and Co. weren't at their best in the 2023-24 regular season, but like true champions, they found a way to beat the AFC's finest. They'll be looking to inflict more misery on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024 and add to their legend.

Here's what you need to know about watching the big game live:

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Live Stream: Paramount+, FuboTV, DAZN, and more

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Nickelodeon