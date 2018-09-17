Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Carson Wentz injury update: Eagles QB cleared to play Week 3 vs Colts

9   //    17 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz has been cleared to start for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Eagles quarterback missed the first two games of the new season as he completed his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate knee ligament sustained last year against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz, who had been in the running for league MVP, was forced to miss the last three regular-season games and the playoffs, including the Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Nick Foles stepped up in his place, sensationally leading the Eagles to their first Vince Lombardi Trophy, while the back-up oversaw a defeat of the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the new campaign before Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's excited, he's ready," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Wentz's return, via the team's website.

"Our plan was in place, he understood it, he embraced that, and now he's ready.

"Just watching him move around physically and some of the things he's done, he's ready. He's ready to take the reins again and move forward."

