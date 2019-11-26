Colts place TE Eric Ebron on injured reserve

Eric Ebron's season is over after he was placed on IR

Eric Ebron has seen his 2019 season come to an end after he was placed on injured reserve by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts (6-5) are still in the NFL playoff hunt but will have to negotiate the last five games of the season without tight end Ebron after confirming the roster move on Monday.

The 26-year-old is poised to undergo surgery on both ankles, having first featured on his side's injury report with the problems around four weeks ago.

He played and tallied four catches for 44 yards in Thursday's 20-17 divisional defeat against the Houston Texans but will play no further part in the campaign.

Ebron has 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns this season, falling short of his 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns which saw him make a first career Pro Bowl in 2018.

The Colts, who are just behind Houston (7-4) in the AFC South, have brought back Ross Travis to fill the roster spot vacated by Ebron.

Starter Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox likely in line for additional snaps when the team returns to action at home to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.