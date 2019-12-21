×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Cowboys' Prescott set to start against Eagles

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 21, 2019
Dec 21, 2019 IST
DakPrescott-cropped
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott's playing status for the Dallas Cowboys' showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles is not in question, according to the team's official injury report.

Cowboys quarterback Prescott sprained his right shoulder during last week's NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

However, Prescott is set to start against the Eagles on Sunday as both teams vie for a playoff berth, despite limited practice on Friday.

The NFC East title will be on the line when the Cowboys visit the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field – Dallas and Philadelphia sharing 7-7 records atop the division with two games remaining in the regular season.

This season, Cowboys star Prescott has completed 340 throws for 4,334 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us