Cowboys' Prescott set to start against Eagles

Dak Prescott's playing status for the Dallas Cowboys' showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles is not in question, according to the team's official injury report.

Cowboys quarterback Prescott sprained his right shoulder during last week's NFL victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

However, Prescott is set to start against the Eagles on Sunday as both teams vie for a playoff berth, despite limited practice on Friday.

The NFC East title will be on the line when the Cowboys visit the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field – Dallas and Philadelphia sharing 7-7 records atop the division with two games remaining in the regular season.

This season, Cowboys star Prescott has completed 340 throws for 4,334 yards and 26 touchdowns.