Falcons' Matt Ryan ruled out against Seahawks, Schaub to start at QB

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 27 Oct 2019, 03:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has been ruled out of the Atlanta Falcons' home game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, meaning Matt Schaub will start at quarterback.

The Falcons' season went from bad to worse with the injury to their star QB's ankle in the fourth quarter of their 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week.

After the injury, which Ryan sustained while being sacked by Aaron Donald, the former NFL MVP was seen in a walking boot.

He was listed as questionable on the team's injury report on Friday after being a limited participant in practice and diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, though the Falcons are yet to divulge the severity of the sprain.

The Falcons (1-6) have announced Ryan will miss the game with the Seahawks (5-2), with Schaub to start in his place, the 38-year-old having last began an NFL game in December 2015 while with the Baltimore Ravens.

Danny Etling has been signed off the practice squad to serve as backup to Schaub.

Matt Ryan will be OUT on Sunday.



We have signed QB Danny Etling to the active roster and have released OL John Wetzel.



- https://t.co/OxLHQGy46M pic.twitter.com/pAxI7YoTab — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) 26 October 2019

The absence of Ryan, 34, snaps his streak of 154 regular season starts, which was the second-longest among active QBs. He last missed a game in the 2009 campaign.

In seven games in 2019, Ryan has thrown for 2,170 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is first in the league in completions, tied first in touchdown passes and second in passing yards per game.

But his stellar play has not been able to lift the fortunes of the Falcons, who traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots earlier this week having gone on a miserable run of results.