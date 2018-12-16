Fletcher pushed Miller on to Broncos sack record

Broncos star Von Miller

Von Miller enjoyed a special night on Saturday, even in defeat to the Cleveland Browns, as he broke the Denver Broncos' career sacks record.

The Broncos lost 17-16, but Miller's take down of Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield in the third quarter moved him to 98 career sacks, surpassing former Denver linebacker Simon Fletcher's previous record of 97.5.

Miller revealed afterwards that he had received the backing of Fletcher, who was in attendance, as he chased down the record, while a video message from the retired star was displayed after the milestone play.

"I saw the video," Miller said. "I'm really good friends with Simon and he's always been positive, supportive and pushing me on to break it.

"Even when I had 30 sacks, he was pushing me on. It's a family over here and it's an honour and a privilege for him to see me do it. He's been an idol of mine for a long time and to break the record while he was here at home was good."

Fletcher spent his entire NFL career with the Broncos, from 1985 until 1995, and addressed Miller via the team's website.

"It is my great pleasure to congratulate you on setting the new benchmark as the Denver Broncos' reigning leader for quarterback sacks," he said. "I can think of no one more deserving of this honour.

"It goes without saying that your work ethic, your commitment to the Colorado community, the way you both prepare for and play the game makes all who've ever worn the orange and blue extremely proud to have you as a team-mate, brother and friend

"I look forward to watching you play for years to come, as you add excitement to each Broncos contest. Congratulations, #58!"

Miller, who has 14.5 sacks this season, also tied former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter in 33rd on the NFL's all-time sack list.