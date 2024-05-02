"Get off that goofy s—t": Dez Bryant beefs with ex-Broncos punter Marquette King over Alycia Baumgardner cheating accusation

Dez Bryant and Marquette King engaged in a back-and-forth online over boxing champ Alycia Baumgardner. Former Broncos punter Marquette King went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to accuse Baumgardner of being a drug cheat.

However, Dallas Cowboys favorite Dez Bryant was not having any of it and quoted one of King's posts.

Dez Bryant defends Alycia Baumgardner

The Cowboys icon went all out to defend the world champion, calling out King for making some inflammatory claims. This came after King initially quoted one of Dez Bryant's earlier posts, in which he stated that the cheating allegations against Baumgardner started after the biggest moment of her career.

The cheating allegations stem from a positive test for two banned substances following her win over Christina Linardatou. She has since been cleared and allowed to partake in future fights.

Alycia Baumgardner remains the undisputed female superfeatherweight champion of the world

The recent exchange between the former NFL players was about the current undisputed female super featherweight champion of the world, Alycia Baumgardner. Baumgardner earned the title after beating Elhem Mekhaled via unanimous decision in a February 4, 2023, bout at Hulu Theater in New York City.

Baumgardner has defended her undisputed title once, defeating Linardatou via unanimous decision on July 15, 2023. Her next bout is scheduled to be against WBC mandatory challenger Delfine Persoon.

Delfine Persoon is a worthy opponent, with the 39-year-old holding a (49-3, 19 KO) record going into her next fight. She's one of the best boxers at 130, and her only losses in the last 13 years have come against Katie Taylor in super close fights.

Baumgardner and Persoon are significantly different fighters, as Baumgardner prefers a measured approach while Persoon fights with nonstop aggression. The bout should be a classic, as we anticipate the official weigh-ins between the pair.

Baumgardner will put her undisputed titles on the line against one of the most experienced female boxers in the world. The bout will likely go down as a classic battle of styles and generations.