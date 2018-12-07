Henry credits Titans team-mates for record game

The Titans celebrate a Derrick Henry touchdown

Derrick Henry paid tribute to his Tennessee Titans team-mates after he tied the NFL record for the longest rushing touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The running back enjoyed an extraordinary night in the Titans' 30-9 win, running 99 yards for one of his four touchdowns to equal Dallas Cowboys great Tony Dorsett's long rush from 1982.

"Tony Dorsett - that's a legend," Henry told FOX after the game. "That's somebody I looked up to.

"I'm just so blessed. Credit to all my team-mates, it's the whole group, not just me. I just had to go out there and do what I do and make a play."

Henry also broke a franchise record for rushing yards - 238 off 17 carries - and could have become the first Titans or Houston Oilers player to score five touchdowns had he not encouraged coach Mike Vrabel to instead send Dion Lewis in late on.

"We've all gotta eat. I wanted to see [Lewis] get a touchdown - I got four," he said.

"I just care about my team-mates and I want to see them get a touchdown when we work so hard throughout the week. That's that relationship we have, that I want to see everybody eat.

"I'm not being selfish. Records come and go. I didn't [know the record was on the line], and if I did, I still would have let him go in.

"We're like family and I want to see him get a touchdown. We're team-mates and that's what team-mates do."