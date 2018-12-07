×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Henry credits Titans team-mates for record game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    07 Dec 2018, 16:13 IST
TitansHenry - cropped
The Titans celebrate a Derrick Henry touchdown

Derrick Henry paid tribute to his Tennessee Titans team-mates after he tied the NFL record for the longest rushing touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The running back enjoyed an extraordinary night in the Titans' 30-9 win, running 99 yards for one of his four touchdowns to equal Dallas Cowboys great Tony Dorsett's long rush from 1982.

"Tony Dorsett - that's a legend," Henry told FOX after the game. "That's somebody I looked up to.

"I'm just so blessed. Credit to all my team-mates, it's the whole group, not just me. I just had to go out there and do what I do and make a play."

Henry also broke a franchise record for rushing yards - 238 off 17 carries - and could have become the first Titans or Houston Oilers player to score five touchdowns had he not encouraged coach Mike Vrabel to instead send Dion Lewis in late on.

"We've all gotta eat. I wanted to see [Lewis] get a touchdown - I got four," he said.

"I just care about my team-mates and I want to see them get a touchdown when we work so hard throughout the week. That's that relationship we have, that I want to see everybody eat.

"I'm not being selfish. Records come and go. I didn't [know the record was on the line], and if I did, I still would have let him go in.

"We're like family and I want to see him get a touchdown. We're team-mates and that's what team-mates do."

Omnisport
NEWS
Titans too good for Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Titans QB Mariota set to start against Eagles
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: AFC South outlook
RELATED STORY
Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette loses appeal, will miss...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Week 2 Duds
RELATED STORY
Davis makes leaping catch to give Titans OT win over Eagles
RELATED STORY
Titans QB Mariota on track to face Texans
RELATED STORY
NFL's Mount Rushmore for all 32 Teams
RELATED STORY
West Virginia High School Football Schedule for Week 3
RELATED STORY
Titans QB Mariota suffers elbow injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us