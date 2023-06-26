Howard Stern offers Kelly Clarkson a shot at dating Tom Brady following actress’s divorce

Tom Brady wasn't rejected by many people in life, but Kelly Clarkson has jokingly joined the list.

The famous singer, 41, recently divorced from Brandon Blackstock and went through "the trauma of the divorce", according to his own words. But during her appearance at The Howard Stern Show, she was offered the opportunity to date former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, 45, who also went through a recent divorce with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

She politely declined Stern's offer, stating that, while she's a confident woman, it would be impossible not to think about the fact that she'd be following Gisele Bundchen:

“I have a lot of confidence,” Clarkson said. “I’m a very confident woman. [But] I don’t think I’d like to follow Gisele Bündchen. … How do you not think about that when you’re making out with him?”

She also made sure that she's not looking into dating right now, instead of being a public rejection to Brady or other people, such as comedian Pete Davidson, who also got offered to her by Stern:

“I will [eventually date],” she explained. “I just don’t want to right now. It just seems, like, exhausting. “I would ask someone out. I think I’m over the trauma [of my divorce], I just really enjoy me right now.”

At the end of the interview, she spoke about the hard days she had to live after the divorce became official:

“Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well. I was crying so hard, even before separating. There were just a lot of now unhealthy habits you recognize or habits that you recognize that you didn’t see before. Hindsight is a lot easier."

Tom Brady has been co-parenting with Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan

Brady and Gisele's divorce was much scrutinized ever since the quarterback announced his intentions to unretire and play the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after first announcing that he would hang up his boots. There was a lot of talk about how his then-wife wasn't happy with his comeback and that ruined their relationship.

But now that he has officially ended his playing days and has more time to be with his family, he's dealing with kids from two different relationships. He also had a son with Bridget Moynahan before he married Gisele, and while the relationship didn't bear fruits, they always seemed to be on good terms with each other.

In an exclusive interview with E! Online, Brady spoke about how he's managing to raise his kids even if he's not living with their respective moms:

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he told E! News in an exclusive interview, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

