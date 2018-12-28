Injured Giants star Beckham to miss last game of 2018

Odell Beckham Jr will have a chip on his shoulder going into the 2019 NFL season after New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed his year was over.

The Giants' star wide receiver has been struggling with a quadriceps issue and will miss New York's final regular season game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the coach revealed on Friday.

Beckham has already missed three straight games but insists this frustrating end to 2018 - in which the 5-10 Giants have fallen well short of the playoffs - will motivate him come the next campaign.

"It's obviously not the way I want to end a season," Beckham told reporters. "You train all offseason for these 16 games, plus the chance to go to the playoffs, and it's definitely not how I want to end a season.

"I'm disappointed for myself, for my team-mates, for everybody - just for the whole community.

"On a positive note, it leaves a huge chip on my shoulder for next year and the things that I know I'm capable of doing. It's time to do them and put my best foot forward next year.

"I think next year will be the best year I've had in my entire career, so that's the only positive I can take from all of it. You know I wish that I could be playing, but it is what it is."

Beckham finishes the season with 77 catches for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns over 12 games.

He also ends 2018 with a perfect passer rating of 158.3 after completing 2 of 2 passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns.