Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The 2023 NFL draft is looming, and even though the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl Champions, they still have some areas to improve on.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce remain the leaders of the team and are locked in big-money deals. So barring major injuries, the Chiefs still have a pair of productive players to lean on. However, they have some issues to address, and a few fresh faces can solve that.

Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 NFL draft picks

General manager Brett Veach has plenty of draft picks

Here are the Kansas City Chiefs' draft picks in 2023:

Round 1, no. 31

Round 2, no. 63

Round 3, no. 95

Round 4, nos. 122 and 134

Round 5, no. 166

Round 6, 178 and 217

Round 7, 249 and 250

The Chiefs have nine picks overall at the start of the draft, however, that number can change as they get involved in trades.

Kansas City Chiefs needs

Patrick Mahomes has established himself as the best quarterback in the league, and he now has a serviceable backup in Blaine Gabbert. He also has a bevy of offensive weapons beyond Kelce. Running back Isiah Pacheco broke out as a rookie and wide receivers Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling had important roles.

Some key pieces have been lost, though, like offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr, who has departed for the Bengals. WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman are now in the AFC East. Key defensive ends Carlos Dunlap and Frank Clark are currently unsigned.

The positions the team can improve upon are the following:

Running back Tight end Offensive line Defensive line Punter

Predicting the Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 NFL draft selections

Round 1

Darnell Wright

The Chiefs replace Brown with Tennessee prospect Darnell Wright. Wright was a key piece in the Volunteers' resurgence, blocking for Hendon Hooker as he made passes to Princeton Fant and Cedric Tillman.

Round 2

The Chiefs trade their only pick of the round to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a third- and a fourth-round pick.

Round 3

Kendre Miller

The Chiefs trade their 80th pick to the New England Patriots, but using the 95th pick that they received in an earlier trade, they go for TCU's Kendre Miller. Miller was the Horned Frogs' leading rusher in 2022, breaching 1,000 yards and scoring seventeen touchdowns.

Round 4

Will McDonald IV

The Chiefs take in Will McDonald IV 107th, a defensive end for Iowa State who was instrumental in leading the Cyclones to a bowl game. Ten picks later, they bolster the DE position with Missouri Tiger Isaiah McGuire.

At 121st and 122nd, they go on the offensive side again, choosing Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker and BYU QB Jaren Hall, as well as Purdue LB Jalen Graham, who goes at 135th.

Round 5

Michael Turk

With the special team prospects still available, the Chiefs use their 166th pick on Michael Turk, a three-school veteran who has NFL veterans Matt and Dan among his uncles.

Round 6

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

By this point, Dorian Thompson-Robinson has still not been drafted so the Chiefs take their chances on the UCLA quarterback. They also take Maryland center Spencer Anderson with the round's final pick.

Round 7

Jason Taylor II

With the 249th and 250th picks, the Kansas City Chiefs opt to bolster their secondary, going for OSU safety Jason Taylor II and TCU CB Noah Daniels. Taylor was named to the All-Big 12 First Team in his junior year with 48 tackles (37 solo), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four blocked passes, and two interceptions.

