Johnny Manziel's mom arrested: Former Browns QB’s mother faces trouble for DWI in Texas

This past Saturday night, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel's mother was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Kerrville, Texas.

According to TMZ, the Heisman-winning quarterback's mother, Michelle Manziel, was held on $7500 bail, which presumably has already been paid. Although the local authorities haven't released an official statement yet, Manziel's mother is expected to no longer be in custody.

Kerrville, which is around 65 miles away from San Antonio, is the same place where Manziel went to high school before joining Texas A&M. So far, the quarterback's family has also not released any statement related to the incident.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added once they are made public.

A look at Johnny Manziel's NFL career

Johnny Manziel: NFL: DEC 27 Browns at Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Browns drafted Manziel with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The former Texas A&M quarterback played just two seasons in the NFL before being waived by the AFC North franchise in 2016.

In two seasons with the Browns, Manziel played a total of 14 games, including eight starts. He finished his NFL career throwing for 1,675 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions, completing 57% of his throws with a passer rating of 74.4.

According to Spotrac, Manziel earned $7.7 million during his NFL career. His career in the league was a big disappointment, considering the level he played at during his time with Texas A&M.

In two years with the Aggies, Manziel threw for 7,820 yards, 63 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions in 26 games. He completed 69.9% of his throws while also rushing for 2,169 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Manziel is arguably the most famous college football player, and his stardom will be tough to match for any player in the future. He currently resides in a luxurious neighborhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is doing well in his life.

