Training camp for NFL teams is often a long and arduous process with players fighting for a roster spot and in Travis Kelce's case, perhaps it got the better of him.

With players fighting for a roster spot and wanting to put their best foot forward, sometimes they get in each other's face and things get a little physical. For Kelce after he caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes, things got heated and he punched a teammate. The tight end later apologized to his teammate and now Baby Gronk (real name Madden San Miguel) has given his thoughts on the incident.

CBS Sports put up the incident on their Instagram page and showed Kelce's apology and Baby Gronk gave his thoughts.

Fights and altercations are common practice at training camp as some player's careers are on the line. Every catch, block, and play can alter a coach's perception of a player and they need to put their best foot forward.

As we saw, it even gets to the best of them in Travis Kelce as the competitive juices were no doubt flowing and then that led to the altercation.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs gearing up for Super Bowl defense

With the Chiefs coming off a Super Bowl win over the Eagles 38-35 last season, training camp is a chance to further hone their skills in the lead-up to the new season.

The American Football Conference (AFC) is now stacked with talent so the Chiefs' road back to the Super Bowl is a challenging one. Luckily, they have the talents of head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce to lean on.

With Kelce coming off yet another 1,000+ receiving yard season, which marks the seventh consecutive year in which he has done it, the Chiefs are no doubt confident that Mahomes and Co can put the organization in a position to win it all again.

Of course, that is easier said than done with the Bengals, Dolphins, Bills, Jaguars, Ravens, Jets, Chargers and Broncos all seeing themselves as genuine chances to dethrone the Chiefs.

Time will tell if Travis Kelce and the Chiefs can get back to the NFL's penultimate game, but for now, attention is on training camp and hopefully, no more altercations will be seen.