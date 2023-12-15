Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, but no Travis Kelce: Every celeb spotted at Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday party

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style in New York City with many of her famous friends in attendance. However, one person was absent: Swift's boyfriend, NFL star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was back in Kansas City preparing for the Chiefs game against the Patriots.

Nonetheless, it was a who's who of celebrities who attended the 12-time Grammy winner's big day. Below are a couple of pictures from the event.

From right to left: actress Blake Lively, model Gigi Hadid, and Swift. (Taylor Swift/IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Swift with singer Jack Antonoff (left). (Taylor Swift/IG)

Swift with singer/actress Sabrina Carpenter with Lively in the background. (Taylor Swift/IG))

Actress Zoe Kravitz with the birthday cake for Swift. (Taylor Swift/IG)

Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were also there per photos taken outside Manhattan nightclub The Box. This was where the party was held after a dinner at Freemans Restaurant.

Besides Kelce, actress/singer Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco were absent from the party. However, Gomez left a message for Swift on her Instagram story on her birthday:

Selena Gomez with a birthday message for Swift on her IG. (Selena Gomez/IG)

The pop superstar posted on her Instagram page a caption thanking all those who wished her happy birthday and the year she's had:

"Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

Taylor Swift's year was 2023, as her Eras Tour sold out across the United States and began its international leg in August. It is on hiatus until Feb. 2024, when it picks up in Toyko, Japan, at the Toyko Dome. The "Bad Blood" singer was Time Magazine's Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated before her birthday

Despite his absence, the Kansas City Chiefs star ensured spending time with his girlfriend. The couple hung out at a bar in Kansas City following the Chiefs Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Donna Kelce and Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were also present with the couple.

Swift is spending some time with Travis Kelce at his $6 million mansion, a half-hour drive outside Kansas City. Reports that Kelce wanted to have a private dinner and surprise party for Swift surfaced. However, he and Swift will spend the Christmas holiday with one another.

Swift has supported Kelce, attending several Chiefs games with his mom and Brittany in the suites. Swift was recently spotted at the Bills game at Arrowhead Stadium that saw the team lose 20-17 to Buffalo. We will see if Swift will be in the stands to watch Kelce again this season.