Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been breaking the internet with their surprise appearance at various events and restaurants. However, their surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" stole the headlines.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner and the two-time Super Bowl champion made an unexpected appearance at the late-night comedy show. Though they did so individually, Swift presented Ice Spice as the featured performer of the night, and Kelce was part of the skit. Swift and Kelce were later spotted together when they attended the afterparty.

Bowen Yang, the "Saturday Night Live" star, revealed that the rumored couple crashed the show without prior notice. He said on the "Las Culturistas" podcast that he was as surprised as anyone else. The "Lake View" star detailed his reaction to seeing the pop star and the NFL athlete.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm going to my makeup chair after dress rehearsal, I see a couple people talking to the two tallest people in the world, and then I realized it was them," Yang said. "To see them individually as tall people, I go, ‘Amazing,’ but when they’re next to each other, it’s a force multiplier.

"These two people, it’s 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.' I’m in the Redwood Forest. It’s amazing.”

Expand Tweet

"But there they are. I mean, yeah, they just showed up," Yang said. "It was incredible. It just reminds you that 'SNL' and 'The View' are the kinds of shows where live TV is beautiful, people drop by, things happen."

Not only was Yang surprised by the towering presence of the couple, but he was also excited to see them together.

Swifties unearth an interesting connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has created a buzz, with fans uncovering intriguing connections. One of Swift's dancers, Kameron Saunders, is the brother of former Kansas City Chiefs player Khalen Saunders.

This discovery has led fans to speculate if the connection between Kam Saunders and Khalen Saunders played a role in Swift and Kelce's alleged romance.

Moreover, Swift's support for the Chiefs by wearing their merchandise has also garnered attention. NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews, who has played a role in sparking the alleged romance, expressed her excitement when she saw Taylor Swift wearing a Chiefs jacket.

Overall, their rumored relationship shows the fascinating intersection between music and football.