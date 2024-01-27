Brittany Mahomes takes the spotlight on The Kelly Clarkson Show with a special appearance

Brittany Mahomes happens to be an avid supporter of her husband, two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. That’s why she rarely misses a Kansas City Chiefs home game and eventually makes herself an established entity in the Chiefs kingdom.

Her association with Taylor Swift, whom All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce dates, expanded her audience. The former professional soccer player has parlayed that additional attention to an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC.

The show’s official Instagram shared the video of Brittany Mahomes’ walk-to-stage warm-up. It’s a short clip wherein questions are asked, helping the audience get to know their guests better. She answered various queries, starting with the show she is currently bingeing, her favorite snack, and her dream destination.

She also revealed what she misses the most about living in Texas and the music that gets her excited. Here’s the video as she makes her way to the stage.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been dating since they were high school students in Whitehouse, Texas. They attended different universities but stayed in-state, with him going to Texas Tech while she went to the University of Texas.

After receiving his championship ring for winning Super Bowl LIV, he proposed to her in an Arrowhead Stadium suite. They married in Hawaii in March 2022 and now have two children: Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” III.

In addition to being Patrick Mahomes’ wife, she is a licensed physical trainer and a part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League club, Kansas City Current.

She also takes care of her children when the quarterback is at work, as shown when she and Sterling walk through snowy grounds wearing matching outfits.

Brittany Mahomes’ husband will take the spotlight in another AFC Championship Game

As Brittany Mahomes chats with Kelly Clarkson, her husband is gearing up for his sixth consecutive AFC Championship game. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens for the right to play in Super Bowl LVIII.

Unlike in the previous editions, the Chiefs will be playing away from Arrowhead this time. However, they have proven their ability to win a road playoff game when they defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round.

The defending Super Bowl winners can keep their dreams of becoming back-to-back champions by solving the Ravens’ defense, one of the league’s best this season.

The Chiefs and the Ravens will square off on Sunday, January 28, at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.