Brittany Mahomes teases ‘something fun’ as SI recaps stunning Belize shoot

Brittany Mahomes is having an interesting 2024. After the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, Brittany spent time with friends and family and then had a shoot with Sports Illustrated Swimwear. Brittany recently hinted at a fun upcoming shoot, which could even be another campaign in collaboration with Sports Illustrated.

Initially sharing their throwback post, Brittany wrote:

"[SI Swimsuit] just started my day off spicy."

Brittany teased a new photoshoot in another IG story.

"Shooting something so fun today. Can't wait to tell y'all."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

This came after SI reshared the photos on Tuesday. The original shoot was revealed in February, with the campaign focusing on Brittany being "unapologetically herself."

Brittany spoke to SI about the shoot:

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes says. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief."

Brittany Mahomes also introduced herself as the rookie in the announcement:

“Hey guys, this is Brittany Mahomes here and I am in Belize shooting my rookie season with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit."

Brittany also attended the SI Swimsuit in Las Vegas while traveling for the Super Bowl.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently posed for a family photoshoot

While enjoying her downtime with Patrick Mahomes and the family, Brittany continues to busy herself with various events and so on. In a recent Instagram story, Brittany shared snaps from their family photoshoot, glamming up for the day.

However, the former soccer player maintained her touch with reality, sharing her skin problems with her followers and fans.

Image Credit: Brittany's official account (@brittanylynne)

"Just here for your daily reality check. Actually really struggling with my skin right now trying to figure out why it's breaking out all around my mouth like I'm allergic to something but can not figure it out."

Later, Brittany thanked everyone for their concern while confirming a dermatologist appointment.

The mom of two continues to rake in new work throughout the year, even attending her first Met Gala in 2023. With the 2024 NFL season months away, one can only expect more content from Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs star.