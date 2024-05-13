Antoine Winfield Jr. is the latest player the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed to a contract extension this offseason. The defensive back signed a lucrative four-year, $84.1 million contract extension on Monday, making him the highest-paid player at the position in the National Football League.

Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and all NFL fans were quick to comment on Winfield Jr.'s contract extension on social media. The overall consensus by Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans appears to be that they are more than excited for the defensive back to stay with the team on a long-term basis.

Fans believed that Antoine Winfield Jr. was more than deserving of the contract. The defensive back was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. In March 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on Winfield Jr., in order to keep him under contract ahead of a long-term deal.

Bucs' fans believed that in his first four NFL seasons he has been one of the best players on the field which has earned him this big pay day.

"100% earned it."- one fan proclaimed

"I cant say in words how happy this makes me as a Bucs fan ... he is SO SOOOOOOOO IMPORTANT to our defense. Thank you @jasonrlicht (and the rest of the front office)"-said one Buccaneers fan

Earlier this offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Mike Evans and quarterback Baker Mayfield to lucrative extensions as well. Fans also gave general manager Jason Licht credit for getting key players signed this offseason in order for the team to make another playoff run next season.

Other fans also noted that Antoine Winfield Jr.'s extension will set the bar very high for other defensive backs in line to get new contracts. One in particular is Baltimore Ravens' Kyle Hamilton, who is also due for a long-term deal soon.

"Well deserved brotha!!! @AntoineWJr11."-said one fan on X

"The market has been set. Kyle Hamilton finna get a bag."-said another NFL fan

"LETS GOOOOOOO!!!! It finally happened and the deal is finally done, LFG."-said one excited Bucs fan

How much are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers paying Antoine Winfield Jr.?

Antoine Winfield Jr. has made an impact on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense since his rookie season in 2020. Now the safety has been rewarded for his contributions which include a Super Bowl LV win with a four-year deal.

The contract is said to be worth $84.1 million according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The contract includes $45 million in guaranteed money.

"Sources: The #Bucs and All-Pro S Antoine Winfield Jr have struck a deal and for the first time in NFL history, the highest paid DB is a safety! Winfield gets a 4-year contract worth $84.1M with $45M fully guaranteed in a deal done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst"

All of the details of the contract have yet to be released but, according to Spotrac, he is due to make $17.123 million for the 2024 NFL season. Winfield Jr. was named captain for the first time in his NFL career in 2023, a season in which he was one of the best defensive players in the league.

He had a league-tying six forced fumbles along with four fumble recoveries. He had a total of 122 tackles, the second-most on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also tallied six tackles for loss, six sacks, eight quarterback hits, 12 passes deflected, and three interceptions.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now have Antoine Winfield Jr. under contract through the 2028 NFL season.