Eagles opponents in 2024: Which teams will Philadelphia play home and away this year?

Last season, the Philadelphia Eagles started hot but ended the season cold, losing five of their last six games of the season. Still, they finished the season with an 11-6 record, qualifying for the playoffs.
In the divisional round of the playoffs, they were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 32-9. The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl in the 2022–23 season and will look to make it back to the big game this season.
The official NFL schedule is slated to be released on May 15, but for now, home and away opponents have been announced for teams this season.
Complete 2024 NFL schedule for the Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles' 2024 NFL schedule will feature:
Home games:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Away games:
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Washington Commanders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals
- New Orleans Saints
A must-watch Philadelphia Eagles game in 2024
Anytime the Eagles face their rivals, the Dallas Cowboys, or the other two NFC East teams, it's always a battle. Aside from rivalry games, one game that stands out this season on the Eagles' schedule is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles can avenge their loss this season but it will come on the road. Tampa ended the Eagles' season by winning a 32-9 blowout in the playoffs.
Who is the Philadelphia Eagles' most important player in the 2024 season?
It's hard to argue that quarterback Jalen Hurts isn't the most important player on the Eagles this season. He was in MVP contention during the 2022–2023 season, where he led the Eagles to the Super Bowl.
One thing that makes Hurts special is his ability to gain short yards at the goal line. He has rushed for 28 touchdowns and over 1,350 yards in the last two seasons.
