Howard Stern claims Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift to be 'bigger than The Rock'

There's no denying Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL and Travis Kelce's popularity.

The pop singer has been the center of attention throughout the 2023 season, with fans tuning in just to see their favorite star. Of course, there has been a sharp increase in Swifties tuning in for Kansas City Chiefs games.

However, Howard Stern has been focused on Travis Kelce's growth and how Taylor Swift might just be the fastest way to get there.

While in conversation with Stephen A Smith, Kelce said:

"First of all, Travis Kelce has to marry Taylor Swift. He will then get a movie career, he'll be bigger than The Rock. This is it. This is his chance".

Smith went on to list Kelce's talents, referring to the Chiefs tight end as the 'complete package'. Speaking further on Swift, Smith revealed how special Swift is, sharing an anecdote of enjoying her concert with his daughter at the SoFi Stadium.

Having said that, Kelce's co-manager André Eanes has already brought up Kelce's goals, aiming for a successful career like Dwayne Johnson's.

“People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year,’” Aaron Eanes said. “When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.” [via the New York Times].

Kelce, while speaking to Eanes, had said he can't ever be as famous as The Rock. However, Eanes believed that the TE could certainly pull it off.

Of course, Swift's association has only aided the process, with fans from all over the world tuning in to Kelce's content.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making noise over engagement rumors

As Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has progressed, so have the engagement rumors about the two. As per a few reports and speculations, the two might at least get engaged this year.

In fact, a jeweler in Philadelphia offered a $1 million ring to the power couple for their engagement.

However, a report by People stated that the two are still trying to figure out where it's going even though they are happy together.

"They're having a lot of fun, but they're still seeing where it goes," a source told People.

That being said, Kelce and Swift are yet to confirm or deny any rumors about their relationship.