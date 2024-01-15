“I’m always amazed” - Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt crowns Dolphins playoff game’s ‘real MVP’

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has been a constant cheerleader for her team. Hunt barely misses a Chiefs game, always keeping her followers updated on social media.

Of course, Gracie Hunt couldn't miss the Chiefs' Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins. As the Chiefs won 26-7, everyone was also battling the extreme weather in Kansas City.

Gracie, thankful for the entire experience, was quick to identify the true MVPs: The Chiefs Kingdom. Sharing a few snaps from the win, Gracie wrote:

"Playoff Victory Monday hits different💃🏼❤️💛 I’m always amazed by the @chiefs fan base. Chiefs Kingdom is so special. Thank you for showing up and braving the cold this weekend. You’re the real MVPs!🙏🏼"

Chiefs fans were just as excited in the comments, congratulating the team.

Image Credit: Gracie Hunt's Instagram account (@graciehunt)

The game was held in extremely cold conditions, as -5° weather is difficult for fans as well as players. There were concerns about the weather being too extreme to hold the game, with many fans wondering if it would be postponed.

The NFL, of course, went through with it.

Apart from the Hunt family, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Taylor Swift also stole the limelight with their VIP box moments.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift struggled to see the Chiefs game due to extreme weather

While the weather was cold, it also made it extremely difficult for the spectators in the VIP box to watch the game. With the temperature around -4 degrees and the wind chill around -27 degrees, this was Arrowhead's coldest game yet.

Sharing the same in her stories, Brittany revealed how difficult it was for them to actually watch the game.

Image credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

With condensation on every single glass, there were people constantly attempting to clear it with a makeshift scraper or cloth. Regardless, the windows remained significantly foggy.

Brittany also turned heads with her recent post on Instagram, where the former soccer player posed with Taylor Swift after the game. Swift, who often attends KC games at the Arrowhead Stadium, has forged a friendship with Brittany.

In fact, even the Hunt family has been excited to have Swift around.

Ava Hunt, Gracie's sister, went viral as she gave Swift a stunning gift as the duo posed together.

One can surely expect more interactions from Gracie Hunt, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift as the playoffs progress.