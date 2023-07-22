IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes kicks off ‘girls weekend’ in Kansas City

Brittany Mahomes finally got the time to catch up with her girlfriends.

The former soccer player has been busy throughout the offseason as she and her family went on luxurious vacations. From relaxing and attending an annual charity event in Hawaii to riding the waves for the very first time in her life at Lake Tahoe, Brittany was busy having the time of her life.

But the wife of Patrick Mahomes got the time to meet her friends for drinks and fun activities. Brittany uploaded a series of pictures to her official Instagram Story. She wrote:

"Girls weekend"

"Let the girls weekend commence"

In the pictures, the co-owner of the K.C. Current clicked a bunch of selfies with her close friends and added a picture of the drinks that the group bought. She also included a picture of a mechanical bull.

Brittany Mahomes and her girlfriends have the time of their lives (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story @brittanylynne).

Brittany is a popular figure in the football community, especially in Kansas City. Despite receiving backlash throughout the years, she has succeeded in leaving a heavy impact on football fans. However, Brittany Mahomes never anticipated that she and her family would become as famous as they are.

Brittany Mahomes opened up about unreadiness for fame

Brittany appeared in a joint interview with "CBS Morning," and there, she discussed how she has been handling fame and how she and her family were affected after her husband became the face of the NFL.

She said:

“I was not prepared for this. And at such a young age. We were in love, and I loved him with all of my heart. But, you know, I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon, and us kind of just being thrown into the fire like this.”

The mother of two humbly admitted that she never anticipated the monumental impact Patrick Mahomes' career would have on their family. From humble beginnings as teenagers in love, they have now transformed into an iconic NFL power couple, capturing the hearts of sports enthusiasts worldwide and becoming a renowned name in the sports world. It's been a life-changing journey, one filled with fame, love and unbreakable bonds.

