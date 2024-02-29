IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes picks $126,000 worth designer outfit for daughter Sterling's third birthday party

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently celebrated their daughter Sterling's third birthday on Feb. 20. The mom of two shared photos of their daughter's birthday celebration and some family pictures.

Page Six reported that the outfit and jewelry that the Kansas City Current co-owner wore for her daughter's birthday was no small expense, adding up to $126,000.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the publication, her white denim Louis Vuitton monogram jacquard jeans retail for $2,090. She also had a Chanel Boy bag in pink that retails for $6,100 according.

Mahomes Chanel bag is worth over $6,000.

The red, pink and white Luis Vuitton shoes that she was seen wearing in the birthday photos cost $1,280.

Brittany Mahomes Luis Vuitton shoes.

She accessorized the look with a Van Cleef 24-karat white gold bracelet with a value of over $6,000 and a Cartier bracelet that is valued at over $50,000.

Brittany Mahomes spotted wearing Taylor Swift's iconic dress

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating last summer, Brittany Mahomes has become friends with the singer. She has been spotted going out to dinner with Taylor Swift in Kansas City, New York and Los Angeles. The two often share a stadium suite together at the Kansas City Chiefs' games.

Patrick Mahomes even said during the season that his wife and Swift have become close friends. Noting that he has become friends with the singer as well through her connections with Travis Kelce and Brittany.

Now, it appears that the two friends have worn the same dress. The dress was worn by Taylor Swift for the photoshoot for TIME Magazine's "Person of the Year" issue. Brittany Mahomes was recently seen wearing the exact same dress to her friend Mallory Moss' bachelorette party.

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media quickly realized when looking at photos of Brittany that she was wearing a dress similar to Taylor Swift's. While some believe that Mahomes' dress was longer, it appears that the height difference between both ladies could be the reason it looks different.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the AREA NYC Crystal Embellished Ponte Jersey Minidress is nearly sold out and costs $1,595.