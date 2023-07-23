IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shows up to support KC Current during Kristen Hamilton’s iconic performance

Brittany Mahomes, who is the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, was seen supporting the star player of the team.

The Current played against the Houston Dash on Saturday night. With the help of Kristen Hamilton, who put up a brilliant and historic performance, Kansas City took down Houston in a 3-1 victory.

Throughout the 2023 season, the Current faced several moments where they seemed on the verge of showcasing their full potential, yet some obstacles prevented them from achieving the desired outcome. However, Saturday's performance was an exception to this trend.

Hamilton left the audience in awe as she netted two remarkable goals in the first half and followed up with another goal in the second half, completing the first-ever hat trick in the history of the Current.

Brittany, a former soccer player herself, witnessed Hamilton's remarkable feat with delight. She took to her Instagram story to share a series of videos and pictures, capturing the thrilling moments of the historic hat trick.

Brittany Mahomes and her friends witnessed a historic moment for the Kansas City Current (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes Instagram Story [@brittanylynne]).

The hat trick was fantastic, but it was the build-up play that was even more impressive.

Brittany Mahomes' professional soccer career in Iceland

Brittany is now one of the most famous NFL personalities, as she is readily recognized as the wife of Patrick Mahomes. However, before finding fame as an NFL wife, she was popular as a professional soccer player.

The Texas native once had a successful career as an international soccer star. She spent four years at UT Tyler, and her incredible talent and hard work secured her a prestigious position as the second-leading all-time scorer in the team's history, with an impressive record of 31 goals.

Her exceptional performance during her senior year with the Patriots saw her net 22 goals, a remarkable achievement that earned her well-deserved All-State recognition for her outstanding contribution on the field.

She signed a professional deal with UMF Afturelding/Fram, an Icelandic pro team, after graduating from the University of Texas at Tyler. Although she only spent one season in Europe, she helped her team secure a championship trophy.

