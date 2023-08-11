IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt extends nature-linked summer vacay in Aspen

Over the past few years, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt has become an integral part of the team's fanbase and online presence. From her unconditional support and football knowledge to 300K IG followers, Hunt manages to keep her fans updated.

This summer, Hunt has managed to continue stunning everyone with countless vacation clips and adventures. In fact, her celebrations seemed to have begun right from the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February.

With a recent update, Gracie Hunt shared a few snaps of herself enjoying some downtime at a stable in Aspen, Colorado.

Image Credit: Gracie Hunt's official Instagram (@graciehunt)

Along with a few stunning shots of herself, Hunt genuinely seemed to enjoy the time spent on the stable. She posed with the horses, even sharing a few clips.

"Hold your horses🐎🤍," Hunt wrote in the caption.

A few days ago, Hunt shared more snaps of her holiday in Colorado. She was visiting Beaver Creek and chose to combine work with vacation:

"I simply love the magic that happens between the months of June and August💛🌼🏔️🍃".

Image Credit: Gracie Hunt's official Instagram (@graciehunt)

Along with sharing clips of the scenery, Hunt also attended an event hosted by First Liberty Institute, a non-profit based in Plano, Texas.

Gracie Hunt's vacation ranged from Discovery Channel collab to Taylor Swift's tour

Last month, Hunt impressed fans with a daring collab for Shark Week. Thanking Discovery for the experience, Gracie went diving with sharks. While it was certainly beyond her area of expertise, Hunt was excited to try it out, admitting that it was "traumatizing" for her as well.

"Diving right into🤿🦈….Shark Week➡️ Who else looks forward to it every year?! 🙋🏼‍♀️Thanks @discovery for mesmerizing and traumatizing all of us with amazing content!🙌🏼😂💙".

Of course, Hunt couldn't miss Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Texas. She also attended the event at the Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs' home.

Apart from Hunt, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany were also in attendence:

Snapshots from Brittany Mahomes' official IG account

"Just being swifties," Brittany wrote.

Mac Jones, Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce were a few other NFL stars who attended the tour.

That being said, Hunt is usually present and involved for the Chiefs season. As the 2023 NFL season nears, one can expect more Chiefs-related content from the social media star.