In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and family amp up summer vacay with dolphin trip 

Patrick Mahomes and his family are spending a fun vacation in Hawaii. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, and two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, got an opportunity to strike a pose with an adorable dolphin.

Brittany shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account. In one of the uploads, fans could see Sterling looking over the activity area where people play with dolphins. Then, in another upload, Mrs. Mahomes posted a Polaroid with her daughter and a dolphin in the background.

Brittany Mahomes and her daughter Sterling Skye shared an unforgettable moment with a dolphin. (Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story)

The former professional soccer player then shared a snap of her two children and her two-time Super Bowl champion husband.

The Mahomes are vacationing in Hawaii because of Patrick Mahomes' charity event. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes attended the annual Aloha Golf Classic, a charity event that aims to raise funds for charitable causes and make a positive impact in the community.

They not only attended the event but also focused on spending time with each other, as the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs will start a new season after winning his second Super Bowl title.

A former Chiefs tackle compared blocking for Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow

Orlando Brown Jr. played with the Kansas City Chiefs and was a figure that set him apart from the rest. The team invested a great deal of trade capital in order to bring him onto the roster. All of this was not without result, as the team won Super Bowl LVII.

However, his time with the team concluded when he became an unrestricted free agent and joined the Cincinnati Bengals, a competitive AFC rival of Kansas City.

Now he will protect Joe Burrow instead of Patrick Mahomes. The time he spent protecting star QBs like Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma will help him work with another one.

When he appeared on ESPN's "NFL Live," he discussed his transition from his former team to the Bengals. Additionally, he also compared Mahomes to Burrow.

“Now, as opposed to having to play in a lot more space with guys on my edge, guys have got to rush through me because Joe isn’t necessarily at 12-1/2 or 13 yards on certain drops. He’s going to be at 7-1/2 getting the ball out.”

He emphasized the importance of having depth in the pocket. Brown also believes that this attribute will enable Burrow to play a consistently successful style of football.

Some took this to be a shot at Mahomes and the Chiefs, adding to the growing rivalry between the two franchises.

