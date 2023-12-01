IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares adorable clip of son Bronze as Christmas prep begins

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have never shied away from sharing special moments and celebrations with their fans online. This includes festivals, where the family usually gets together for one big celebration.

With Christmas around the corner, Brittany Mahomes has left no stone unturned in decorating the family's stunning estate in Kansas City. Sharing glimpses of the same on Instagram, the highlight was a small clip of their one-year-old son, Bronze.

Bronze wore a cute brown bear sweater and looked adorable as he and Brittany spent quality time together. Bronze also seemed to reach for the camera, trying to speak a bit as the clip cuts off.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's official account (@brittanylynne)

Also enamored by her cute baby, Brittany added:

"Something about this is so cute, squishy boy."

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official account (@brittanylynne)

In another clip, Brittany enjoyed downtime with their dogs, Steel and Silver.

Of course, she had to share a few more snaps of their Christmas decor, including a beautiful tree, a red cushion and a giant red-colored nutcracker with gift-shaped lamps.

Image Credit: Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany's official account (@brittanylynne)

The giant nutcrackers seemed to be a theme around the Mahomes house.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes organized a blast for Bronze's first birthday

By the looks of their grand celebration, Patrick and Brittany left no stone unturned for their son's first birthday party.

Turning their basketball court at home into a football field, they went with a themed party for the youngest member of their family. "Bronze's First Down" was the overall theme, a clever play on words as the family came together for a grand celebration.

They even had t-shirts handed out with the words "First Down" written on them with a football. The front had MVP printed on.

Brittany and Patrick pose with Sterling and Bronze on the latter's first birthday

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have also been at the center of attention with their new ad for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS. The entire family was posing for the $4 billion clothing brand, their ads plastered at venues like West Hollywood and New York City.

As the festive season continues, one can only expect to see more content from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, hopefully with their two babies in tow.