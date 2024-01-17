Is Mark Andrews playing this week? Latest on Ravens TE’s status for Divisional Round game vs Texans

Mark Andrews is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL when fit. The Oklahoma alum has spent his entire career with the Baltimore Ravens, and he is Lamar Jackson's favorite target when both of them step on the Gridiron.

However, one thing that has affected Andrews throughout his career is his injury issues. Ahead of his side's divisional-round game, the Pro Bowler is questionable due to an ankle injury.

According to ESPN, there is a real chance that Andrews will play against the Houston Texans. Andrews returned to practice on Friday, and he's currently testing the waters regarding a return to action.

#Update: Andrews was a full participant in Wednesday's training.

Mark Andrews’ injury status: How did the Ravens TE get injured?

Mark Andrews hurt his ankle during his side's Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals' linebacker Logan Wilson hit Andrews with a hip-drop tackle.

The play that resulted in his injury occurred in the game's first drive, as the All-Pro tight end was stopped just outside the end zone. The medical staff promptly attended to Andrews, and he was led to the locker room for urgent treatment.

Following the game, it was announced that Andrews would undergo ankle surgery to repair the damage to his ligament. Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh initially ruled him out for the season but later expressed optimism that he could feature later in the postseason.

How has Mark Andrews performed this season?

Mark Andrews has been effective as usual in the 2023 NFL season. The perennial Pro Bowler has served as a solid weapon for likely MVP Lamar Jackson, especially when his wide receivers are covered up. Andrews knows how to use his unique skill set to rack up yards after carry; hence, he's a crucial option for urgent drives.

Before getting injured, Andrews has amassed a stat line of 45 receptions, 544 receiving yards, and six touchdowns for the season. He scored touchdowns in four of his ten games and was well on track to amassing 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Unfortunately for his team, Andrews' regular season was ended in Week 11 due to an avoidable hip-drop tackle. The Ravens will be optimistic that he can feature in the postseason as they attempt to go all the way this time around.