"Who says that?" - Jackson Mahomes scandal updates leaves TikTok star Lacey Brown and her followers in disbelief

Jackson Mahomes is in the thick of a scandal yet again. As TikTok star Lacey Brown pointed out, the egregiousness of some of his alleged behavior is off the charts. He has been found to be in breach of common decorum some other times as well, but now he is in the court of law and not just public opinion.

As the charges against him were revealed, Brown reacted with shock and disgust. That he later went and tried to offer his influence and monetary compensation to move past the incident was also noted.

However, that was not all. Jackson Mahomes reportedly pushed a waiter twice. Then when trying to apologize, he tried to pass on the blame to the alleged victim by saying that whenever he is in a room, no one else is supposed to be there and that is to be understood automatically.

Reacting to this assertion, Lacey Brown said:

"Who says that?"

Lacey Brown backed up by her followers in the Jackson Mahomes case

Lacey Brown's followers were generally equally unforgiving of Jackson Mahomes and echoed the sentiments expressed by her.

Some of the responses focused more on his famous brother, Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has it all made with a couple of Super Bowl rings and a happy family. However, fans were openly saying that the reigning NFL MVP should move on from his brother so that his own reputations is not dragged down.

One comment said:

"Jackson mahomes is gonna ruin Patrick Mahomes."

Another concurred, saying:

"Patrick needs to separate from him now."

However, the NFL star's wife has a different take. Brittany Mahomes has taken to defend her brother-in-law urging patience from observers and asking them to refrain from commenting.

Videos of the corroborating incident do not paint a nice picture for Jackson either. His alledged kissing and grabbing of his accuser by the neck were caught on tape. There have been corroborating witness statements as well that have supported the case.

However, the process and the case is ongoing still to pass a definitive judgment. Mahomes is reportedly due in court again in August, which could bring some clarity to the situation.

