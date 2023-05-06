If Jason Whitlock is to be believed, Jackson Mahomes and Hunter Biden are related and part of a larger bizarre universe. For some reason, Whitlock brought the two personalities together.

Hunter Biden is, of course, the son of President Joe Biden. Jackson Mahomes is the brother of start quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If anyone has never seen the two together, it probably is because they are not related either through family, friendship, profession or anything else.

But the way Jason Whitlock put it, seemed to point to a bizarre conspiracy. He said:

"Anybody ever see Jackson Mahomes and Hunter Biden at the same place at the same time?"

While Hunter Biden and Jackson Mahomes' relationship seems to be tenuous at best, there are far more serious charges that the younger Mahomes brother is facing.

Video of Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissing Aspens Restaurant and Lounge owner goes viral

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on charges of aggravated sexual battery after video emerged of him allegedly kissing the bar owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. Owner Aspen Vaughn alleged that Mahomes tried to kiss her twice and garbbed hold of her neck, with video emerging of the described incident.

Piyush Chittora @iPiyushChittora BREAKING N VIRAL: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was seen on security camera footage forcibly kissing and grabbing a woman's throat without her consent in her Kansas City restaurant. BREAKING N VIRAL: Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was seen on security camera footage forcibly kissing and grabbing a woman's throat without her consent in her Kansas City restaurant. https://t.co/2wNaqf6bDj

She accused:

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere. And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying "what are you doing?" Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive."

Jackon Mahomes' lawyer had countered at the time:

"Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses.We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.'

Despite those assertions, Jackson Mahomes has been arrested. The good news for him personally is that he can afford the bond set at $100,000 for bail and he has since been released after making an appearance in court.

