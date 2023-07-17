Patrick Mahomes and Carlos Alcaraz are two athletes at the top of their game.

American tennis legend John McEnroe pointed out a similarity, though they play different sports.

ESPN NFL writer Jeff Darlington tweeted:

“A few months ago, while we were talking tennis and football together, John McEnroe put Carlos Alcaraz into perspective for me: ‘He’s Patrick Mahomes.’ McEnroe’s point wasn’t merely noting Alcaraz is a young phenom. He explained Alcaraz has every tool, physically and mentally.”

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in five sets to capture his first Wimbledon men’s singles title and second Grand Slam crown overall. He edged the Serbian in set two, 7-6, and dominated him in set three, 6-1, before taking the final set.

Alcaraz follows Manolo Santana and Rafael Nadal as Spaniards who have won at Wimbledon. The world’s number-one-ranked player took home over $3 million for his victory at the third Grand Slam tournament in tennis’ annual schedule.

His victory also signals the entry of a new power player in the famed grass court competition. He is the first player not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray to win at Wimbledon since 2022.

After Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg, Alcaraz is also the third youngest player to win the Gentlemen’s Singles Trophy. His first Grand Slam victory was last year’s U.S. Open, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud in four sets.

Meanwhile, John McEnroe has three Wimbledon men’s singles titles and seven Grand Slam championships in total. He avenged his defeat to Bjorn Borg by winning the 1981 Wimbledon title in five sets. Two years later, he defeated Chris Lewis in straight sets.

McEnroe put on a clinic against fellow American Jimmy Connors in the 1984 Wimbledon final by committing only four unforced errors before winning in three.

What are Carlos Alcaraz and Patrick Mahomes’ similarities?

Darlington made a subsequent tweet regarding the comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s just some context for those watching him for the first time to help explain today’s match. Let’s give the dude more than a set to define his legacy!”

They both have two championships, with Mahomes winning Super Bowls LIV and LVII. Coincidentally, Mahomes helped the Chiefs overcome deficits to win those titles.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz lost momentum in the 2023 Wimbledon men’s singles final after dropping the fourth set to Djokovic, 3-6.

They are also in the prime years of their career, with Mahomes at 27 years old while Alcaraz is seven years younger. Mahomes is the best among the current crop of young but talented NFL quarterbacks.

Likewise, the phenom from Villena, Spain, might be the torchbearer for tennis’ next generation of superstars after the Big Three era.

Finally, being number one means that Alcaraz is like tennis’ Most Valuable Player. Patrick Mahomes has two Super Bowl MVP awards and two NFL Associated Press MVP regular season trophies.

