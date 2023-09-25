Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has his say on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's viral linkup

The Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, is showing his full support for Taylor Swift spending more time in Kansas City. He publicly endorsed the relationship between Travis Kelce and Swift.

Lucas attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday for the blowout win over the Chicago Bears. During the game, he took to social media and said Kansas City Chiefs fans and "Swifties," as her fans are referred, are friends, using the hand-shaking emoji.

A fan replied to Lucas' post and said that the collaboration between Kelce's fans and Swift's fans could be the best. To which, Lucas replied that he agreed with the sentiment.

Mayor Lucas is clearly in favor of the added attention his city and the Kansas City Chiefs are receiving due to the superstar.

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce touchdown

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce told Pat McAfee that he extended an invitation to Taylor Swift to attend a Chiefs game this season. Just days later, Swift was spotted in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium. She was seen sitting next to Kelce's mom Donna during the game.

Swift was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a Kansas City Chiefs jacket. She later tied the jacket around her waist for yet another fashionable look.

In the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, which caused pure excitement in his suite, especially from Swift. She jumped, chest-bumped her friend and cheered excessively.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leave Arrowhead Stadium together

NFL fans and "Swifties" went berserk on Sunday afternoon when the Grammy Award winner was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium. After the game however, fans of both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got their first glimpse of the pair together.

A video of Travis Kelce and Swift leaving Arrowhead Stadium together circulated on social media. Swift and Kelce appeared to be talking when they spotted the camera, and saying hello to reporters as they continued walking. Kelce wore a matching blue and white jacket and pants.

The two then left Arrowhead Stadium in Kelce's convertible. The Kansas City Chiefs will head to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Jets next week. All eyes will be on the stadium's suites to see if Taylor Swift is once again in attendance.