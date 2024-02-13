Kansas City official says state ‘might have’ spoken to Taylor Swift's team about Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

The Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls and the parade is set to take place on Wednesday.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and a victory rally will start at Union Station as soon as the parade finishes, around 12:45 p.m.

All the Chiefs players and staff will be at the parade, along with their families, but Taylor Swift has reportedly been asked not to show up by Kansas City officials.

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Watch Super Bowl LVIII

According to KCUR, Kansas City Manager Brian Platt reportedly told Swift's team that her presence could possibly be too much for their security and police.

“That's gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with — the crowds and all that sort of thing,” Platt said. “So we are more than ready. We have no concerns with our safety protocols and what we're doing to make sure that the route will be free of any issues.”

Platt then hinted they had had conversations with Swift's team about the parade:

“I can't confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” he said.

As of right now, however, Taylor Swift hasn't told Kansas City officials if she will be attending the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. But, the hope for city officials is she won't attend the parade in public.

However, Swift's tour doesn't restart until Friday in Australia, which would give her enough time to fly private. But, perhaps Swift decides to go to Australia early and prepare for the next leg of her tour.

Exploring Chiefs' Super Bowl route

How much is Chiefs' Super Bowl parade costing Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade is set to reportedly cost the city $975,000, which is higher than the $700,000 total spent on last year's parade.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says the increase is due to overtime for city workers, public safety personnel, and higher transportation costs.

The Jackson County Legislature also approved spending $75,000 to sponsor the parade.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are pitching in a little over $1 million to support the celebration, while private sponsors are also helping pay for the parade.

Last year, the parade reportedly cost $2.25 million, and as of right now, the cost for this year's parade is uncertain, but will likely exceed last year's figure.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.