Mac Jones gives initial thought on Patriots $6,000,000 Ezekiel Elliott signing 

Ezekiel Elliott recently signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the New England Patriots. He was released by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, and will now get the opportunity to play under Bill Belichick.

While many think Elliott's signing doesn't improve the Patriots, the 28-year-old running back could play the role of a much-needed veteran on offense. This upcoming season will be critical for Mac Jones, and he recently spoke about the addition of Elliott to the Patriots.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mac Jones is not worried about Ezekiel Elliott

Mac Jones: New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

Here's what Mac Jones said, via the Atheltic:

“I think he just got here. He was, like, in his pajamas. Really just trying to get him some Patriots gear and make sure he’s good to go. But he knows football. It’s just the terminology’s a little different. So I’m not worried about him.”

Last season was tough for both Jones and Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys has shown regression over the year, but the dip in performance of Jones was not expected.

He had a solid rookie season, but the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders regressed his play. He didn't gell well with Matt Patricia, but now with Bill O'Brien as the new OC, the former Alabama quarterback is expected to improve.

The Patriots tried to get DeAndre Hopkins, but unfortunately, the star receiver opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans. Jones doesn't have elite players around him, but he will hope that the signing of Ezekiel Elliott and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be beneficial.

Ezekiel Elliott will be Patriots #RB2 in 2023

Ezekiel Elliott: Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys

Last season it became evident that Elliott can't be a reliable RB1 for any team. Due to it, there was a very small market for him following his release from the Cowboys.

On the Patriots, he will be the RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson, and the team expects the seasoned star to step up in situations of need.

Last season, Elliott finished with 231 carries for 876 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 15 games. In comparison, Stevenson had 210 carries for 1,040 yards and scored six touchdowns in 17 games.

While Stevenson will take the majority of reps, Elliott will be likely used as a go-to guy in goal-line situations.