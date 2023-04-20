Last year, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen split after 13 years of marriage.

While fans sent it their support, the two celebrities have moved on with their careers. Gisele is back to starring in high-profile campaigns, while Brady has been enjoying some downtime and promoting his brand.

Brady's clothing brand recently unveiled an everyday t-shirt. As per the 45-year-old, it took them two years to perfect the shirt.

A few fans were excited to try out Brady's new collection, eager to support the recently-retired QB. Others, however, ended up commenting on Bundchen and her contribution to the fashion industry.

A former Victoria's Secret angel, Bundchen has been at the forefront of fashion for nearly two decades. While she did take a backseat from the runway after her marriage to Brady, she never stopped working with brands.

Most users, however, were intrigued and excited about the new clothing line, expecting some good material as it took years to perfect.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have moved on after their divorce

The 2022 NFL season began with rumors hinting at Tom Brady's divorce. As the season progressed, the former couple confirmed their separation through social media. While there were instant rumors about their dating life, Brady and Bundchen seemed to be concentrating on other things.

Brady, who retired in February, has been enjoying some downtime before returning to the game as a broadcaster in 2024. He has been vacationing with friends and family, while also increasing his social media activity.

Next year, the former New England Patriots icon will have a $375 million, 10-year contract waiting for him.

Tom Brady and Gisele at the Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams game

He recently shared clips from his retirement bash in Hawaii. Along with his children and family, he also invited former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. They celebrated his time in the league, along with some beach football and lots of golf.

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family. Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries."

Bundchen, on her end, has been fluctuating between Costa Rica and the USA.

The model has been busy campaigning and shooting with new brands. Over the course of a few months, she has also been spotted enjoying some time off with her children.

