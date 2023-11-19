Earlier this week, former San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers finally welcomed his tenth child: son Andrew Joseph. He told AL.com:

“It’s awesome. Tiffany is awesome. It doesn’t matter if it’s the first child or the 10th child. It’s an awesome miracle every time. Everyone is home now, and everyone is good.”

Here are some of the best reations to the news:

Who is Philip Rivers' wife Tiffany?

Philip Rivers married Tiffany Goodwin in 2001, when they were still students at North Carolina State University, where he played for the Wolfpack. Around a year later, they welcomed their first child, daughter Halle. They have since welcomed six more daughters and three sons.

Besides being the mother of ten children, Tiffany is the co-founder and owner of Hermoza, a swimwear line that emphasizes modesty and comfort over sensuality and exoticity. Marisa De Lecce, her partner in the brand, described its marketing strategy in an interview with Women's Wear Daily:

“(Our goal is to) really enhance the dignity of who you are as a woman instead of overly sexualizing you. What we also hold dear to our hearts is showing the beauty of a woman, looking at her and not just objectifying her and seeing parts of her.”

Philip Rivers religion

Philip Rivers is one of the most religious players in NFL history, being a very devout Roman Catholic. Tiffany herself converted to the religion before they married, and they held off on having children until after the ceremony. He explained his dedication to his faith in a 2017 interview with The Christian Post:

"My faith has always been very important to me. When I went to college is really when it became my own. I had to get up out of that dorm room and go to church, go to mass on Sunday. That's when I took ownership of my faith."

Philip Rivers net worth 2023

As of 2023, Philip Rivers is estimated to be worth $100 million. While he earned most of his money from on-field play, he did score some major endorsements with the likes of AdvoCare, Papa John's Pizza, and DirecTV.

As a Catholic, he has also also known for his outreach efforts, like his now-defunct anti-domestic violence foundation Rivers of Hope and the Change the Game diabetes awareness program.